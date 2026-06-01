Rwanda: Randall Named MVP, Headlines 2026 All-Bal First Team

Craig Randall II was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 2026 Basketball Africa League (BAL) after leading RSSB Tigers to their maiden championship with a dramatic 90-88 victory over Petro de Luanda at BK Arena on Sunday.

The 30-year-old shooting guard headlined the 2026 All-BAL First Team, which also featured Childe Dundao (Petro de Luanda), Donovan Williams (Al Ahly Libya), Majok Deng (Al Ahly Libya) and his RSSB Tigers teammate Mangok Mathiang, who was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year.

Randall finished the season as the BAL's leading scorer, averaging 36 points per game while also logging a league-high 38 minutes per contest.

In the championship game against Petro de Luanda, he delivered another standout performance, scoring a game-high 33 points despite a difficult shooting night. Randall played all 40 minutes of the final, underlining his importance to the Tigers' historic triumph.

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The 2026 All-BAL Second Team comprised Omar Abada (Club Africain), Zack Lofton (Al Ahly SC), Kevin Murphy (Al Ahly SC), Aboubacar Gakou (Petro de Luanda) and Jo Lual Acuil (Al Ahly Libya).

Meanwhile, Petro de Luanda guard Childe Dundao earned a place on the All-BAL Defensive First Team for the third time since the award was introduced in 2022. He had previously received the honour in both 2022 and 2023.

Joining Dundao on the 2026 All-BAL Defensive First Team were Mohamed Sadi (Al Ahly Libya), Aminu Mohamed (Club Africain), Mouhamadou Diagne (FUS Rabat) and Mangok Mathiang (RSSB Tigers).

The All-BAL Defensive Second Team featured David Michineau (Dar City), Axel Toupane (ASC Ville de Dakar), Majok Deng (Al Ahly Libya), Osayi Osifo (Al Ahly SC) and Jo Lual Acuil (Al Ahly Libya).

Elsewhere, Mohamed Sadi of Al Ahly Libya was named the recipient of the 2026 BAL Manute Bol Sportsmanship Player of the Year Award.

The Libyan international, who made his BAL debut with Senegal's AS Douanes in 2021, played a key role in Al Ahly Libya's third-place finish this season. His side secured the bronze medal with a 106-98 victory over Egypt's Al Ahly SC earlier on Sunday.

A BAL champion with Al Ahly Tripoli in 2025, the 31-year-old enjoyed another impressive campaign, averaging eight points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals per game.

According to BAL regulations, the Sportsmanship Player of the Year Award is presented to the player who "exemplifies the ideals of sportsmanship on the court with ethical