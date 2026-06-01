Rwanda: Randall Dedicates Bal Title, MVP Prize to His Wife

Basketball Africa League (BAL) 2026 Most Valuable Player Craig Randall II has dedicated both his individual and team success to his wife, Sarrah Marie, describing her as one of the key figures behind his remarkable journey to the championship.

The American guard enjoyed the best form of his career throughout the BAL season, culminating in a historic title triumph with RSSB Tigers, who edged Petro de Luanda 90-88 in Sunday's final at BK Arena.

Randall delivered a stellar performance in the championship game, scoring 33 points to lead the Tigers to victory before being crowned the league's Most Valuable Player.

Asked about the motivation behind his outstanding campaign, an emotional Randall first acknowledged his teammates, insisting he would not have achieved the individual accolade without their support, before paying tribute to his wife for the sacrifices she made throughout the tournament.

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"My brothers and I spent hours in the gym watching film. The sacrifice my wife made means everything to me. I dedicate this win to her," Randall said.

"I felt like she was right there with me throughout the game, and I'm just blessed."

Alongside his wife, Randall--who also set a BAL record by scoring 54 points in a single game this season--expressed gratitude to God, his family and his teammates, crediting them for helping him rediscover his passion for basketball.

"First and foremost, I thank God because I wouldn't be here without Him, alongside my family," he said.

"This means everything to me. Three months ago, I almost gave up on basketball. But as I've said before, coming here, James and Coach Henry did something no one else did--they allowed me to be myself, both on and off the court."

Randall's basketball pedigree runs deep. His father, L. Craig Randall, was a prolific scorer at Westminster College, finishing his collegiate career with more than 1,500 points.

His mother, Karla Randall, also played college basketball at Kent State University. Growing up in a household where both parents competed at the collegiate level, basketball became more than just a sport--it was a way of life that helped shape his discipline, mindset and understanding of the game.

Those foundations were on full display throughout the 2026 BAL season, as Randall inspired RSSB Tigers to a historic first championship and etched his name into the league's record books.