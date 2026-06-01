Rwanda: Sports Sector to Create More Jobs As Youth Participation Rises

The sports industry has significant potential to create careers and economic opportunities for young people, according to Candy Basomingera, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Sports.

According to the ministry, the number of young people participating in organised sports programmes is projected to increase to 37,000 in 2029 from 7,400 in 2025, reflecting ongoing efforts to expand access to sport and strengthen youth engagement.

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Over the same period, jobs created in the sports sector are expected to rise from 2,625 in 2025 to 3,190 annually, underscoring the industry's growing contribution to employment and economic development.

Basomingera said Rwanda is building an ecosystem in which sport contributes to tourism, technology, creative industries, education, health, and youth employment.

"Studies already show that sectors linked to sport, tourism, entertainment, and the creative economy have some of the highest job-creation potential for young people on the continent," she said.

"We want an ecosystem where a young person does not only dream of becoming an athlete but can also become a sports lawyer, broadcaster, referee, agent, or entrepreneur."

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She noted that every successful sports economy relies on a broad range of professionals, including teachers, coaches, physiotherapists, analysts, investors, and event organisers.

"Most importantly, there are young people with ambition who are waiting for an opportunity. Over the past few years, Rwanda has made a deliberate decision to position sport not only as entertainment but also as a pillar of national transformation," she said.

Basomingera added that Africa, the world's youngest continent, can use sport as a bridge between talent and economic opportunity, with nearly 70 per cent of its population under the age of 30.

"Every year, about 11 million young Africans enter the labour market in search of opportunity. Globally, the sports economy contributes roughly 5 per cent of GDP, yet in Africa the sector still represents only a small fraction of that. That gap should not discourage us; it should inspire us because it shows how much room there is to grow," she said.

She also stressed the need for Africa to adapt to the future of global sport.

"Your contribution to sport does not have to begin and end with athletic performance. Africa needs builders, thinkers, creators, innovators, and ethical leaders behind the game."

Revenue generated from sport in Rwanda is projected to increase from Rwf1 billion in the 2024/25 fiscal year to Rwf30 billion by 2028/29.

Kigali hosts C4C's first East African hub

Kigali will also host the first East African hub of Champs for Change (C4C), launched during a hybrid event dubbed Behind the Game on the sidelines of the Basketball Africa League Season 6 playoffs. The event brought together young people interested in sports careers and African sports leaders to discuss opportunities in the sector.

Champs for Change (C4C) is a pan-African social enterprise that equips young Africans aged 16 to 30, especially young women with mentoring, training, resources, and networks to turn their passion for sport into careers and businesses.

The initiative aims to reach 20,000 young leaders by 2035. Under its 2025-2027 strategy, it plans to train 2,000 young people, deliver 25 workshops, and establish active hubs across Southern, Eastern, and Western Africa.

"The launch of the Rwanda hub marks the first step in the organisation's broader expansion across the continent," said Clarisse Machanguana, C4C's Co-founder and Partnerships Lead.

She said the future belongs to young people who embrace innovation, creativity, and ownership of opportunities in a world increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence.

"There are many jobs behind the game," she said. "These include data analysts, team managers, facility maintenance staff, engineers who design and maintain sports infrastructure, and many other professionals who make sporting events possible."

Machanguana described these often-overlooked positions as a "world of opportunities" for young people, encouraging them to build networks, seek training, and explore careers that can lead to entrepreneurship and income generation.

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She added that young people should also be empowered to create new jobs where opportunities do not yet exist.

Rwandan international referee Salima Mukansanga has also urged young people to seize opportunities in the sports sector.

"Even small actions such as volunteering can open doors to major career paths," she said, noting that opportunities often exist locally but are overlooked as young people focus on developments abroad.

She encouraged young Africans to take initiative, build networks, and actively pursue opportunities rather than waiting for success to come to them.

Victor Williams, the former NBA Africa CEO says the rapid growth of NBA Africa and the Basketball Africa League is the result of long-term vision, strategic investment, strong partnerships, and dedicated personnel, creating further opportunities for young people within the sports ecosystem.