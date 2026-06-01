Algeria: President Tebboune Extends Condolences On Passing of Mujahid, Scholar Si El-Hadj Mohand Tayeb

1 June 2026
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday offered his sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to the family of the late Sheikh Si El-Hadj Mohand Tayeb, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 92.

The condolence message read:

"It is with profound sorrow and sadness, and with hearts submitted to the will and destiny of Allah, that I received the news of the passing of the late Sheikh Si El-Hadj Mohand Tayeb, may Allah have mercy on him and grant him peace.

He was a Mujahid, one of Algeria's loyal scholars, and the translator of the Holy Quran into the Amazigh language."

"In this moment of great loss, I extend my heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased and to the revolutionary family.

I pray to the Almighty to cover him with His vast mercy and forgiveness, to grant him a place in the vastness of His Paradise, and to bestow upon his family and loved ones patience and solace. 'To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return.'"

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.