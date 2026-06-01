Algeria: President Tebboune Extends Condolences On Passing of Mujahid, Scholar Si El-Hadj Mohand Tayeb

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday offered his sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to the family of the late Sheikh Si El-Hadj Mohand Tayeb, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 92.

The condolence message read:

"It is with profound sorrow and sadness, and with hearts submitted to the will and destiny of Allah, that I received the news of the passing of the late Sheikh Si El-Hadj Mohand Tayeb, may Allah have mercy on him and grant him peace.

He was a Mujahid, one of Algeria's loyal scholars, and the translator of the Holy Quran into the Amazigh language."

"In this moment of great loss, I extend my heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased and to the revolutionary family.

I pray to the Almighty to cover him with His vast mercy and forgiveness, to grant him a place in the vastness of His Paradise, and to bestow upon his family and loved ones patience and solace. 'To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return.'"