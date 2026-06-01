South Africa: Launch of HIV Medication, Lenacapavir to Be Held On Friday

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to launch the roll out of the lifesaving HIV prevention injectable medicine, Lenacapavir, later this week.

Lenacapavir is administered via injection twice a year, offering patients six months of continuous protection per dose and a welcome relief from daily pills or the bi-monthly injections.

"This groundbreaking initiative marks a significant milestone in South Africa's ongoing efforts to fight against HIV/AIDS and aims to enhance prevention of new HIV infections.

"Lenacapavir is a twice-yearly long-acting injectable option for HIV prevention, and the rollout highlights the collaboration between the government, civil society, and private sector, and development partners amongst the stakeholders committed to ending HIV as a public health threat in South Africa," the Presidency said in a statement.

Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu, Provincial Health MECs, leaders of SANAC civil society, development partners, and donors, including the Global Fund, are expected to be at the launch.

The launch will be held at the Lilian Ngoyi Stadium at Secunda in Mpumalanga on Friday.