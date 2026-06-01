Namibia: President Drives Food Security in Ohangwena

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah reaffirmed the government's commitment to food security, youth employment and community development during visits to key agricultural and social projects in the Ohangwena region.

The visits formed part of her nationwide tour of agricultural initiatives. She was accompanied by agricultural minister Inge Zaamwani.

At the government-supported Ekoka Brownfield Green Scheme on Saturday, Nandi-Ndaitwah received a briefing on infrastructure upgrades, including completed perimeter fencing, borehole drilling and the installation of an irrigation system aimed at boosting agricultural production.

The scheme has successfully cultivated mahangu, maize, cowpeas and sorghum this season, with all crops now ready for harvesting.

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"The project forms part of the government's broader efforts to expand agricultural production, strengthen food security and create employment opportunities, particularly for young people in rural areas," the president said.

She encouraged young employees at the scheme to remain committed and hardworking, saying their dedication is vital to the project's long-term success and sustainability.

The president also visited the government-supported San Communities Development Centre at Ekoka, which focuses on skills development and economic inclusion to improve livelihoods and enable community members to participate meaningfully in the economy.

She was briefed on initiatives to improve access to education for San children through registration campaigns and programmes aimed at increasing school attendance and retention.

Nandi-Ndaitwah urged residents to use government support, including social grants and food assistance, responsibly. She cautioned against alcohol abuse and the misuse of assistance programmes, stressing that available resources should strengthen household well-being, support children's education and promote self-reliance through income-generating activities.

The visits form part of government efforts to advance rural development, improve livelihoods and strengthen food security in vulnerable communities.