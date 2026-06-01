South Africa: Police Experts Deployed to Investigate Woolies Explosions

1 June 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed that the Acting National Commissioner, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, has deployed a National Forensic Task Team - together with Crime Intelligence experts - to investigate the explosions that occurred at Woolworths stores in the Free State and Gauteng provinces last week.

"Investigations are currently at a very early stage and all possible motives are being explored by investigators.

"At this stage, it would be premature to classify the incidents as acts of terrorism. SAPS remains alert and will continue to assess the situation as investigations unfold.

"Any additional security measures, including monitoring around affected or related premises, will be informed by ongoing investigations and threat assessments. The public is urged to remain calm and allow investigators space to conduct their work," the police said.

Explosive devices were detonated at Woolworths stores at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre in Pretoria and Preller Square Shopping Centre in Bloemfontein last week.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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