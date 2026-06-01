South Africa: SAWS Warns of Cold, Wet and Windy Weather

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says a cut-off low-pressure system is expected to bring cold, wet and windy weather to the central and southern parts of the country on Wednesday, with possible localised flooding in the Eastern and Western Cape.

"A cold front is expected to slip south of the country, with a cut-off low deepening west of the country, which is expected to propagate eastwards across South Africa from Wednesday and finally exit the country towards the weekend," the weather service said on Monday.

Showers and rain can be anticipated over the south-western parts, spreading along the south coast and adjacent interior. An influx of rainfall may lead to heavy downpours and possible flooding over the southern parts of the country on Wednesday and Thursday.

Tuesday's forecast indicates fine conditions in the east. Elsewhere, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool, with isolated to scattered showers and rain along the coast and nearby interior of the Western Cape, as well as the western parts of the Eastern Cape.

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On Wednesday, conditions will be cloudy and cold to cool, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

These are expected to become widespread over the southern parts of the country. Snowfall is also expected over the mountainous areas of the Eastern Cape.

The weather service has issued the following warnings: