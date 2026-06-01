South Africa: Call to Rally Behind Bafana Bafana

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to unite behind Bafana Bafana as the national men's football team prepares to make its long-awaited return to the FIFA World Cup.

In his weekly newsletter to the nation, the President said the team carries the hopes and aspirations of millions of South Africans as it heads to the global tournament, where it will face Mexico in the opening match in just under two weeks.

"They carry with them the best wishes of more than 62 million South Africans who will be cheering them on at every stage of the tournament. Bafana Bafana are taking part in the World Cup for the first time since we hosted the event in 2010," the President said on Monday.

The soccer tournament will be held in Mexico, the United States of America, and Canada.

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He urged the entire nation to get behind the team and celebrate the achievement of qualifying for football's biggest tournament.

"I call on all South Africans to rally behind our team and show their support. Let us wear the team colours and fly the flag."

The President also acknowledged the efforts that have gone into rebuilding South African football over the years, crediting government, football administrators, clubs, leagues and sponsors for their contribution to the sport's development.

"It has been a long and difficult journey to transform the fortunes of Bafana Bafana. Credit must go to the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, the South African Football Association, the leagues, clubs and sponsors for their commitment to developing local football over many years. The coach and the players deserve our collective recognition."

He said work continues to professionalise football, nurture emerging talent and encourage participation in the sport among young people across the country.

President Ramaphosa described the national team as ambassadors for South Africa, saying the composition of the squad reflects the country's diversity and commitment to unity.

"Bafana Bafana will be ambassadors for our country and what we stand for. The diversity of the squad and technical team is a reminder to the world that we are a united nation of many races, languages and cultures," he said.

The President said the transformation of sport demonstrates South Africa's commitment to the constitutional values of respect, fairness, tolerance and inclusivity.

Drawing parallels with the unifying power of sport throughout the country's democratic history, President Ramaphosa reflected on the iconic moment during the 1995 Rugby World Cup final when former President Nelson Mandela wore a Springbok jersey to congratulate the national rugby team.

He said that while South Africans hope Bafana Bafana will lift the World Cup trophy, the team's participation itself holds significant meaning for the nation.

"As I told the Bafana Bafana squad last week, the people of South Africa expect them to bring the trophy home. Yet regardless of how Bafana Bafana fare in the tournament, their participation is as rich with meaning as the 1995 Rugby World Cup," he said.

READ | Bafana Bafana have "the nation behind them"

President Ramaphosa said the country's journey mirrors that of the national football team, noting that South Africa has emerged from a challenging period and is looking ahead with renewed optimism.

"Much like the national squad, the country has emerged from a prolonged period of difficulty and now looks to the future with hope," he said.

He pointed to the country's democratic progress, the strength of its Constitution, the launch of the National Dialogue process and signs of economic recovery as reasons for growing confidence in the future.

The President urged citizens to celebrate not only the team's achievements but also the progress South Africa has made in building a united, non-racial, non-sexist and democratic society.

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"So, as we cheer our team on from the stands, at fan zones and in our homes, we should also cheer ourselves on as a country. We should celebrate how far we have come in building a united, non-racial, non-sexist and democratic South Africa," the President said.

He concluded by calling for unity as South Africans support the national team on the world stage.

"For 90 minutes, as they play for our country, we will not be divided by language, race, province, club or circumstance. For 90 minutes, as they play, we will simply be South Africans standing together behind our national team and behind our flag.

"One Team. One Nation. Behind Bafana. Behind South Africa. United by our Flag, inspired by our Team. 62 million cheering voices. One Dream," the President said.

Bafana Bafana will face Mexico in the tournament opener on 11 June 2026.