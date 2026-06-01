South Africa: SIU to Provide Update On FS Bursary Scheme Investigation

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will provide an update on its investigation into the Free State Provincial Government Bursary Scheme at a media briefing on Tuesday.

The bursary scheme is aimed at unemployed young people interested in pursuing higher education in scarce skills fields, including agriculture, accounting and engineering in the province.

"The SIU's investigation, under Proclamation 123 of 2023, examines the Office of the Premier's 2017/2018 report on bursaries, including payments for travel, accommodation, and stipends that were improperly given or in violation of bursary policy.

"The SIU's investigation looks at payments for student accommodation, causes of maladministration, and related unauthorised or wasteful expenditure. The probe also looks into any unlawful conduct by officials or others related to these matters.

"Additionally, the SIU examined suspense account funds at higher education institutions and arranged repayment where credit balances to the Premier's Office were found," the SIU said.

The briefing will be led by Acting SIU Head Leonard Lekgetho and will be joined by Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae, and the Director-General of the Free State Provincial Government, Dr Molefinyana Phera.

"The release of the report is a key milestone in the investigation, highlighting the SIU's commitment to transparency and keeping the public informed," the SIU stated.