South Africa: Safa Scrambles After Bafana Visa Mess

Bafana Bafana were meant to leave for Pachuca on Sunday, but visa delays cost the team a day of preparation.

The South African Football Association has set up a three-person committee to handle World Cup admin after apologising to South Africans for the delay.

Bafana Bafana lost a day of World Cup preparation because of a visa mess.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) said on Monday that all players had now received their visas after the team's trip to North America was delayed by what the football body called an administrative 'bungle'.

Bafana were meant to leave South Africa for Pachuca in Mexico on Sunday. They will be based there during the World Cup.

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SAFA held an emergency committee meeting on Sunday night to deal with the delayed travel plans.

At the meeting, SAFA said four members of the camp were still waiting for visas.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie said on Sunday evening that the assistant coach, team doctor, head of security and an analyst still did not have visas.

SAFA said it was working with the relevant authorities to make sure the four also got on the flight.

The football body has now set up a three-member organising committee to handle Bafana's admin during the World Cup.

The committee includes Bafana head of delegation David Molwantwa, SAFA finance committee chairperson Mxolisi Sibam and team manager Vincent Tseka.

SAFA said the committee will deal with any logistics or admin problems during the tournament.

"While the visa delays resulted in the team losing a valuable day in its travel and preparation schedule, SAFA is satisfied that the matter has now been substantially resolved and that the team's World Cup plans remain firmly on course," SAFA said.

SAFA apologised to South Africans for the delay.

It also thanked the Department of International Relations and Cooperation and the United States Consulate in Johannesburg for helping over the weekend.

Bafana start their World Cup campaign against co-hosts Mexico at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on 11 June.