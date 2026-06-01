South Africa: Absence of Meeting Records Undermines Parliamentary Oversight, Committee Warns

press release

Failing to record minutes of meetings that result in official decisions being taken has the potential to frustrate Parliament's oversight role. This was the view of members of the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training in connection with the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela's, unofficial meeting with the now dissolved National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board.

The meeting "was an information-sharing session", according to the Minister, following the resignation of the board Chairperson. It was also an opportunity for his deputy to brief the Minister about governance challenges at NSFAS. The Minister was in Parliament to brief the committee on the dissolution of the NSFAS board and the appointment of Prof Hlengani Mathebula as administrator.

Minister Manamela, said the Auditor General of SA had awarded NSFAS a disclaimer audit opinion, which means there is not enough information available to form an opinion on the auditee's financial statements.

Committee member Dr Delmaine Christians said the lack of minutes for this informal meeting prevented Parliament from conducting its oversight role. "How are we supposed to verify what you are saying and what the board says if there is no record of minutes, given that the versions of the meeting differ?" Minister Manamela said there was "no bad faith" on his part. The meeting with the board was convened to share the concerns raised by the interim Chairperson at the time.

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The committee also heard that board members' cell phones were surrendered for the duration of the meeting, a situation Minister Manamela labelled as "normal practice".

Committee member Mr Sihle Lonzi said this was concerning, particularly considering a general perception among some sectors of society that "at the centre of the dissolution of NSFAS board is Minister Manamela wanting to interfere in the appointment of the NSFAS CEO".

Minister Manamela refuted this assertion, saying that the nature of the meeting did not require minutes, as it was held to brief him on progress achieved relating to directives he had issued to the board on the Auditor General's audit opinion for 2025, among other things.

Members emphasised that this meeting should have been organised by the board secretary, following established formal channels, particularly because one board member was not invited to attend it. Minister Manamela apologised, saying this was purely an oversight on his part and there was no intention to alienate any member of the board. He clarified that the board also struggled to establish a quorum, following the resignation of the board Chairperson.

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The committee Chairperson, Mr Tebogo Letsie, said NSFAS' challenges indicate a need for streamlined legislation governing the post-school education system to address the problems currently besetting the sector.

Prof Mathebula was appointed NSFAS administrator on 4 May, two weeks after the informal meeting, and the board was immediately dissolved.

Sibongile Maputi