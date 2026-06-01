Kenya: Ruto Offers Historic Apology to Northern Kenya Over Years of State Neglect

The President said the Cabinet Sessional Paper No. 10 of 1965 on economic planning unfairly concentrated development on the so called "high potential" areas at the expense of the vast northern frontier, which was deemed too remote and dry to warrant any meaningful development.

Wajir — President William Ruto has issued a formal apology to the people of Northern Kenya for decades of State-sanctioned marginalisation and neglect that have resulted in the region severely lagging behind in national development.

The President said the Cabinet Sessional Paper No. 10 of 1965 on economic planning unfairly concentrated development on the so called "high potential" areas at the expense of the vast northern frontier, which was deemed too remote and dry to warrant any meaningful development.

Consequently, he said, the region has suffered for decades without adequate roads, water, healthcare or schools.

"That was wrong then, it is wrong now and it will forever remain wrong," he said when he presided over the 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations at Wajir Stadium on Monday, the first ever national holiday to be marked in Northern Kenya.

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President Ruto said: "On behalf of the people and the Republic of Kenya, I offer my sincere apology for the marginalisation you have endured over the years. Poleni sana ndugu zetu. It was never meant to be this way."

Present were First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Chief of Kenya Defence Forces General Charles Kahariri, Parliamentary Speakers Moses Wetang'ula (National Assembly) and Amason Kingi (Senate), Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen (Interior), Soipan Tuya (Defence) and Aden Duale (Health).

Also in attendance were Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi, Vice Chief of Kenya Defence Forces Lieutenant-General John Omenda, and Service Commanders Lieutenant-General David Ketter (Army), Major-General Benard Waliaula (Airforce), Major-General Paul Otieno (Navy), and the diplomatic corps.

However, the President explained that his administration is dismantling the legacy of exclusion in Northern Kenya through affirmative action initiatives.

One of these measures, he noted, was his decision in February 2025 to abolish the discrimination that residents of the region had endured over the issuance of national identity cards and birth certificates.

"Every Kenyan deserves equal protection, equal dignity and equal treatment under the law," he said.

The President clarified that the measure did not abolish verification of citizenship, and in no way invited foreigners to acquire Kenyan documents illegally.

On education, he said the government has established Wajir, Kotulo, and Mandera teacher training colleges to complement Garissa Teacher Training College.

As a result, more than 4,600 young teacher trainees from the region are currently enrolled in the colleges, building the human capital necessary to transform the future of Northern Kenya.

He also stated that he has directed the Ministry of Education to develop a framework for integrating Duksi, Madrassa, and the Programme for Pastoral Instruction into the national education system, ensuring that learning pathways reflect the realities and aspirations of local communities.

President Ruto also directed concerned government entities to fast-track the establishment of Wajir University, thus bringing higher education closer to the people.

On universal healthcare, he said more than 800,000 residents across the region have registered with the Social Health Authority (SHA), which has already paid KSh8.1 billion in claims to hospitals in Wajir, Garissa and Mandera, expanding access to quality and affordable healthcare services.

President Ruto said the Government is investing KSh38.5 billion in affordable housing across the three counties, creating job opportunities for thousands of youth while stimulating local economic growth.

"Our message to the youth of Northern Kenya is simple: Your future will not be defined by your geography. It will be defined by your talent, your skills, and your determination," he said.

On infrastructure, the President said the 750km Northern Kenya Gateway Corridor linking Isiolo, Wajir, and Mandera counties is progressing well, connecting communities that were once isolated.

Moreover, the President announced the establishment of a KSh5 billion County Livestock Investment Company, which will support more than 350,000 pastoralists in 21 arid and semi-arid counties to establish and own livestock enterprises.

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In turn, this will enable communities to derive greater value from livestock and participate more meaningfully in the economy.

President Ruto acceded to a request from local leaders to rename the newly-refurbished Wajir Stadium after the late Wajir West MP and former President Mwai Kibaki-era minister Ahmed Khalif, who perished in a 2003 plane crash.

Later, President Ruto commissioned the ultra-modern Accident and Emergency Wing at the Wajir County Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Also present at the Madraka Day fete were Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja, Deputy Inspectors-General Eliud Lagat (Kenya Police Service) and Gilbert Masengeli (Administration Police Service) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations Director-General Mohammed Amin.

Others were Kenya Prisons Service Commissioner-General Patrick Aranduh, Kenya Wildlife Service Director-General Erastus Kanga, Principal Secretaries, MPs and MCAs, among others.