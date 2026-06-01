Botswana: Tebogo's 200m Mastery Sparks Debate

Gaborone — The debate over whether reigning Olympic 200-meter champion Letsile Tebogo should ditch the 100 meter dash to focus exclusively on the half-lap event continues to divide athletics pundits.

Proponents of the move argue that the Botswana sprinting sensation possesses a naturally slower block start, making the 200 meters more suitable as it grants him the necessary distance to recover and unleash his devastating top-end speed.

Whether this theory holds scientific weight remains a question for another day, but Tebogo and his coach, Dose Mosimanyane, remain unfazed and locked into their own strategic path.

Tebogo's championship pedigree is undeniable, he first announced his talent on the global stage by capturing back-to-back gold and silver medals at the World Under-20 Championships in Nairobi in 2021 and Cali in 2022.

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In Nairobi, he made history as the first Motswana to win a global 100m title, clocking 10.19 seconds, before securing silver in the 200m, and he repeated the exact medal double in Cali a year laterHe seamlessly carried this dominance into the senior ranks, becoming the first African man to win a 100m medal at the World Athletics Championships with a silver, alongside a 200m bronze.

However, it is his historic 200m gold medal at the Paris Olympics that fuels the argument that he should abandon the shorter sprint.

Sports journalist Botlhale Koothopile, who has closely tracked rise, believes the athlete's true destiny lies in the 200 meters.

"I believe this is where he is truly focusing, in my opinion, he is the man most likely to break Usain Bolt's 19.19 record, I say this because a good 200m runner should excel at both the 100m and 400m, and Letsile is that man," he said.

Koothopile added that mastery over both the shorter and longer sprint disciplines makes Tebogo lethal over 200 meters a formula already proven by his Olympic triumph in France.

Meanwhile, Tebogo opened his 200-meter season at the Diamond League meeting in Rabat, claiming second place with a time of 19.96 seconds, American rival Kenny Bednarek took the victory in a meeting record of 19.69 seconds, signaling that their fierce track rivalry is far from over.In the women's 800m, national record holder Oratile Nowe clocked a season-best 1:57.32 to finish fourth in a highly competitive field.

In the men's 400m, Bayapo Ndori cracked the top five, crossing the finish line in 44.68 seconds to secure fifth place.

Middle-distance compatriot Kethobogile Haingura took seventh place in the men's 800-meter event, stopping the clock at 1: 44.21.ends

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