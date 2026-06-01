Botswana Athletics Association Convenes AGM

Gaborone — Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) remains the premier sporting code that consistently positions the country on the global map.

Athletes continue to deliver stellar performances at international competition, bringing glory to the nation.

However, to maintain such excellence, the country's athletics governing body must continuously review its operations and rectify critical shortcomings.

With this objective in mind, the BAA held its Annual General Assembly on Saturday.

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Although the association continues to strive for excellence, it is faced with some challenges amongst them rising doping cases and a decline in women's participation.

In that regard, BAA acting president, Oabona Theetso said while the nation celebrates its athletic triumphs, doping remains a challenge to track and field.

Addressing the general assembly, Theetso said ' just on Wednesday, May 27 we were notified that Letlhogonolo Mokgethi tested positive for a banned substance. We saw him as a promising youngster who would eventually take over from his immediate seniors, such as Tshepiso Masalela and Kethobogile Haingura."

In addition, he said four other local athletes had taken the Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) and associated parties, including the BAA, to court over disputed doping results.

"We are relying on the BNOC and the National Anti-Doping Office (NADO) to provide guidance. I am restricted from commenting further on the matter while it is still before the courts," he added.

On gender disparity, Theetso said BAA was concerned over the declining numbers of female athletes.

He said Oratile Nowe was currently the only local woman competing at the global level.

"Part of our coming strategy must include a deliberate effort to groom the girl child to qualify and perform on the world-class stage, Oratile was a loner at both Paris and Tokyo," he said.

On a positive note, Theetso commended the unwavering dedication of athletes, technical teams, administrators and supporters who continue to raise Botswana's flag high on regional and international platforms.

"Our athletes have continued their stellar performances, starting from local competitions to continental events, such as the Africa U18 and U20 Championships in Abeokuta, Nigeria, where we left everyone impressed," he said.

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He said the icing on the cake was the World Championships in Tokyo, Japan, where athletes registered new personal bests, advanced to the semifinals and finals, and won the country historic medals, adding that Collen Kebinatshipi was a force to reckon, rewriting history.

He said Kebinatshipi made history by securing Botswana's first-ever Gold medal in the men's 400m event, alongside another Gold medal in the 4x400-meter relay. ends

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