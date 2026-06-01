Botswana: Cheers and Tears Seals the Orange Cup

Gaborone — It was a contrast of cheers and tears on Friday evening as Jwaneng Galaxy etched their names in football history books, winning the Orange FA Cup for the third consecutive time in the final showdown of Season 7.

While the Orange FA Cup showpiece has often been a fairytale of teams from any level, even non-professional, rising to the top to take down the giants of the game; the Friday contenders were as big as they come with little separating them in terms of flair and experience.

Dubbed 'BophaSkelem', this season's FA cup final was poised to be a gloves-off combat and no team needed any outside motivation with a mouth-watering P800 000 prize money at stake and a guaranteed CAF confederation entry ticket.

With the hype and thrill leading to the finals in mind, the game was worthy of the build-up with both teams technically balanced and both approaching the game with a 4-3-3 formation.

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In a night of passion, blood, sweat and tears, Jwaneng Galaxy pulled off a thrilling Orange FA Cup Season 7 triumph as goals from Keitumetse Samunzala and Omaatla Kebatho inspired a 2-1 win against Mochudi Centre Chiefs at the National Stadium.

Nonetheless, in a moment that will be carved in the club's history as back-to-back FA Cup champions, it was Galaxy's skipper Gift Moyo who lifted the coveted trophy high into the night sky before a capacity crowd of spectators that braved the cold weather for a spectacle game of football that was filled with suspense to the final whistle.

Despite missing out on the league title in the final matches of the season, finishing as runners up to Gaborone United, Galaxy once again proved their dominance in cup football, winning the FA Cup for the third time in a row thus equating Gaborone United's record of three consecutive Orange FA titles.

Only three teams have managed to win the Orange FA Cup since its inception. Orapa United were the first side to lay hands on the trophy before Gaborone United went on a rampage, winning it for three successive times followed by Galaxy in the past two seasons.

For Seemo '16' Mpatane and his technical squad, FA Cup victory also guarantees continental football in the CAF Confederation Cup and the gaffer can take plenty of credit in how his side ended what could have been a disappointing campaign after they were dethroned from the premiership title by Gaborone United two seasons running.

"These are moments that we all live for in football and credit to the entire team for digging deep to get a positive result against a well-organised opponent in Centre Chiefs. These are the results of all the hard work we put in at training and the focus now is on the next chapter, which is to concur Africa," Mpatane said in his post-match interview.

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Meanwhile, Galaxy also won the majority of individual accolades with Gift Moyo being crowned the player of the tournament while of the tournament while shot stopper Goitseone Phoko was awarded goalkeeper of the tournament and also won his sixth Orange FA Cup championship medal.

Sadly. for Centre Chiefs and their passionate supporters who filled the national stadium to the rafters, the FA Cup silverware drought continues as the last time they won the FA Cup was in 2008 with a 5-2 win against Union Flamengo Santos.

The Kgatleng giants were also 2012 finalists losing 4-2 on penalties to Gaborone United after a goalless 120 minutes.

In his post-match interview, Mochudi Centre Chiefs head coach Miguel Corral Torreira expressed disappointment on the outcome of the game, citing that winning the Orange FA Cup was the only redemption for his side following a disappointing season judging by quality of their team roaster.

"For us, it is obviously a disappointing result as winning the final was very important because it could have been a true reflection of the work we put in this season, but nonetheless that's part of the game," said Torreira. Despite his team's defeat Torreira was nonetheless awarded the coach of the tournament award.ends

BOPA