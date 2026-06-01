South Africa: Gugulethu Residents Clean Up Illegal Dump Sites

The community project was started to combat poor waste management in the area

Over 100 residents rolled up their sleeves to clean around the canal in NY5 in Gugulethu, Cape Town, on Friday and Saturday. They cleared anything from discarded electrical appliances to nappies and human waste.

The initiative is part of a campaign to clear up illegal dump sites. Some of the sites have been left uncleared for months and have brought rats.

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During the clean up, residents also went door-to-door, educating people about the consequences of illegal dumping.

"The stench is unbearable," says community leader Sithembele Ntaba. "People have to take responsibility for their actions. It is high time that the City of Cape Town begins to fine people for dumping illegally. Dumping is a serious problem because the [rubbish] goes into the stormwater drains and blocks them."

Mthunzi Folo said residents had pleaded for months with the City to clear up the canal.

"What is sad is that people dumping here are known, but the community is not reporting them, claiming there will be no consequences," said Folo.

He claimed residents from informal settlements were responsible for the rubbish piling up along the canal because they do not have bins.

Mayco member for water and sanitation Zahid Badroodien attended the clean up.

"Illegal dumping ... poses a risk to the community and the environment. The City spends about R30-million to eradicate illegal dumping. This kind of waste should not be in this environment," Badroodien told GroundUp.

He said the City is willing to partner with communities to end illegal dumping.