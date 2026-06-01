Angola: Police Donates Blood to Cubango Pediatric Hospital

Menongue — At least 30 bags of blood were donated on Thursday to the Cubango Pediatric Hospital, in an initiative by the Rapid Intervention Police (PIR), as part of the commemorative events for the 34th anniversary of this body of the Ministry of the Interior, to be celebrated on June 4th.

The solidarity campaign involved 30 members of the corporation, who mobilized to reinforce the hospital's blood bank, which is currently experiencing supply difficulties due to high demand for the fluid. Speaking to the press, the head of the Patriotic Education Section of the PIR Unit in Cubango, Sub-Inspector Abias Satongõle, explained that the activity aims to symbolize the corporation's commitment to the preservation of human life. The official stated that blood donation represents a patriotic and solidarity act, considering the difficulties faced by health units in responding to the growing demand, especially in emergency cases. "Giving blood is saving lives.

We couldn't let this date pass without coming to this hospital unit, where our little ones are treated, to practice this humanitarian gesture," he stressed. Abias Satongõle added that, in addition to the blood donation campaign, the program alluding to the PIR's anniversary also includes the delivery of layettes to the Menongue Maternity Hospital and a commemorative provincial event to be held on June 4th, at the corporation's territorial unit. In turn, the director of the Cubango Pediatric Hospital, Ilídia Martinho Cassoma, considered the initiative to have a great social impact, emphasizing that the unit has been facing a shortage of blood for about two weeks.

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The official explained that the hospital relies mostly on family donations, made in emergency situations, a reality that makes it difficult to care for patients, at a time when severe cases of malaria remain high in the province. According to Ilídia Cassoma, the blood bags donated by PIR will help minimize the existing shortage, ensuring assistance to patients with severe anemia caused by malaria, in addition to benefiting other hospital units in the region through blood sharing. MSM/PLB/TED/DOJ