Angola: Ambassador to Serbia Encourages Young People to Focus On Studies

Luanda — The Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Angola to Serbia, Eduardo Octávio, recently encouraged Angolan students residing in Serbia to be committed to their studies, in order to contribute to the development of the country.

According to a press release to which ANGOP had access on Thursday, the diplomat was speaking at the gala celebrating the 15th anniversary of International Association of Students in Serbia (WSSSR), held on the 22nd of the current month.

At the time, Eduardo Octávio thanked the Republic of Serbia for its solidarity and support in the academic and vocational training of young people from Africa, Asia, South America and Central America, through the program "The World in Serbia".

The note highlights that the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, who presided over the opening of the festivities on the 20th of the current month, reinforced that his government is willing to continue supporting the economic, social, and political development of the African continent.

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The document underlines that during the celebration session, which ended on the 22nd of the current, debates, football tournaments, and musical-cultural events were held, culminating in a gala awarding various individuals, teachers, students, and ambassadors for their contributions to the teaching and vocational training process.

During the event, the Angolan Ambassador, Eduardo Octávio, was awarded the Diplomatic Partnership Decoration.

The ceremony was presided over by the President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and was witnessed by the Minister of Education, Dejan Vuk Stankovic, the State Secretary for Student Loans, Vladimir Savić, and members of the Government and the Diplomatic Corps accredited in Serbia.

The "World in Serbia" project has been awarding scholarships for academic and vocational training to students from more than 127 countries worldwide since 1961, including Angola, which currently has 31 students benefiting from studies in different fields. AB/ASS/MRA/DOJ