Angola: Saxophonist Nanutu Honored in Lisbon

Lisbon — Saxophonist António Manuel Fernandes "Nanutu" was honored on Thursday in Lisbon, Portugal, at an event featuring tributes from Angolan and international musicians.

The gathering, which brought together three generations of artists, celebrated a legacy that continues to inspire Lusophone music with an audiovisual tribute and the holding of a concert.

Speaking to the press, Angolan musician Betinho Feijó, who is in charge for the artistic part of the tribute, highlighted Nanutu as a "great name in culture," a colleague and friend whose creative imagination marked all those who worked with him.

"Nanutu is not absent. He is present in the wonderful legacy he left behind, which will continue to be a reference for future generations", said the artist.

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In turn, journalist Carlos Gonçalves noted that the tribute brings together the generation that worked directly with Nanutu, as well as those who grew up listening to him.

He described Nanutu as one of the great figures of Lisbon's nightlife, responsible for an innovative interpretation of the saxophone and clarinet, which forever transformed Angolan and Cabo Verdean music.

"From Finland came grandchildren whom Nanutu never got to meet, in a moment of profound emotion, culture and memory", he emphasized.

During the event, a round table discussion was held on "Nanutu -- The breath that gives life to Angolan music".

The event concluded with a dinner which was attended by Nanutu's children and guest artists, including Bonga, Lura and the musical Banda Lulendo.

This initiative was supported by Fábrica Braço de Prata cultural center, the Lulendo production company and the Angolan Ministry of Culture.

António Manuel Fernandes, artistically known as Nanutu, was born on September 3, 1961, in the municipality of Sambizanga, Luanda, and died on May 15, 2026, in Lisbon, due to illness.

He was one of the greatest saxophonists in Angolan music, with a five-decade career that led him to share the stage with artists such as Sting, Alicia Keys and Ivete Sangalo, alongside with Luís Represas and also worked with the musicians David Zé, Waldemar Bastos, and Eduardo Paim. EJM/ASS/MRA/DOJ