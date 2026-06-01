Angola: Historian Advocates for Strengthening Teaching of African Languages in Schools

Luena — Angolan historian and researcher Eloy Satchitomeno, in the city of Luena, Moxico Province, has advocated for the need for African countries to strengthen the teaching of African languages in their education systems as a way to preserve the continent's cultural values.

Speaking to ANGOP, on the occasion of Africa Day, held on May 25th, the academic stressed that the teaching and dissemination of African languages in schools and within families is crucial for the value of African cultural identity.

According to Eloy Satchitomeno, it is through local languages that a large part of the cultural heritage is transmitted, including traditional tales, praises, as well as artistic expressions.

"When a language is lost, the entire repertoire of the past about the evolution of a community is also lost", warned the historian.

The researcher also expressed concern about the demands imposed by some multinational companies under foreign law, which require candidates to learn the employer's language, a situation that, in his opinion, contributes to the alienation of African cultural values.

Africa Day marks the creation of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), now known as the African Union (AU), founded on May 25, 1963.

In the province of Moxico, the date was celebrated with political events, a parade of African costumes, music and dance performances, as well as exhibitions of traditional sculptures. GK/TST/YD/MRA/DOJ