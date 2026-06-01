Nigeria: Spires 5-Aside - White Tigers Retain Lagos Island Crown

The atmosphere at Ikoye Recreational Park at the weekend was electric as White Tigers Football Club emerged victorious in the Spires 5-Aside Naija Street Soccer Divisional Championship, held in Lagos Island.

Under the guidance of Coach Emmanuel Olom, the team triumphed over Greater Tomorrow FC with a scoreline of 5-2 in a thrilling final, successfully defending their title for the third consecutive season.

In the losers' final, Alphas Football Club claimed victory in a dramatic penalty shootout against Dolphin FC. After an intense regulation time that ended 3-3, Alphas secured a 3-2 win on penalties, showcasing their resolve and skill.

Dr. Bankole Allibay, the tournament's initiator, expressed his satisfaction with the championship's success.

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He envisions a more competitive tournament at the state level, stating, "It's exciting to note that we have redefined 5-Aside football in the West African sub-region. Our goal is to make this tournament the most commercially viable not only in Nigeria but across the continent."

Allibay further highlighted the upcoming state championship and other events planned for the tournament, particularly the Sports Meet-Tech initiative aimed at equipping players for life beyond the football pitch. "The Spires 5-Aside is not just a football tournament; it serves as a deliberate propeller for young people, leading them to greater opportunities," he added.

The top three teams were rewarded handsomely for their efforts. As champions, White Tigers FC received a cash prize of 500,000 naira, while runners-up Greater Tomorrow took home 300,000 naira. Alphas Football Club, finishing in third place, pocketed 100,000 naira. Ajo Azeez of White Tigers was named the tournament's top scorer, netting six goals across three matches and earning an additional 50,000 naira for his achievement.

All three teams will represent the Lagos Island division at the state championship scheduled for November 2026.

Following a successful series of divisional championships held in Ikorodu, Epe, and Lagos Island, the Spires 5-Aside tournament is set to continue its journey, with upcoming events planned in Ikeja and Badagry over the coming weeks.