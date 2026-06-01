Southern Africa: South Africa Delay World Cup Trip On Visa Snarl

World Cup-bound South Africa delayed their departure for the global showpiece after visa problems disrupted the team's travel plans, the national football association said on Sunday.

The squad was scheduled to leave Johannesburg Sunday morning for a training camp in Mexico aboard a chartered flight, but "experienced challenges regarding visas for some players and officials," the South African Football Association (Safa) said in a statement.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie later said all the players had received their visas, with only the assistant coach, team doctor, head of security and one analyst still awaiting clearance.

The travelling party would depart on Monday, he said on X.

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The delay came after visas for at least 20 members of the squad were still being processed at the United States embassy in Johannesburg 11 days ahead of their tournament-opening match, according to state broadcaster SABC.

An emergency SAFA meeting was planned for Sunday evening.

Earlier, McKenzie said he had demanded an explanation and vowed action against those responsible for "this mess".

The "travel and visa debacle is embarrassing and grossly unfair towards the players and coaching staff," he posted on X, adding: "We are being made to look like fools".

Popularly known as Bafana Bafana (The Boys), South Africa have been pooled in Group A with co-hosts Mexico, Czech Republic and South Korea.

Back at the global showpiece after a 16-year absence, they face Mexico on June 11 in the tournament opener, then the Czech Republic and South Korea in their remaining group-stage matches.

They held to a goalless draw by Nicaragua in a warm-up match in Soweto on Friday and are scheduled to play Jamaica in another friendly on June 5.