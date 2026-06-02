Sudan: Hemedti Decrees Foundation of Security and Defence Council for Tasees Govt

Nyala / Amsterdam — The commander of the Rapid Support forces, Lt Gen Mohammed Hamdan 'Hemedti' Dagalo, has issued a degree to form the Security and Defence Council of the Sudan Founding Alliance (Tasees) government, to be headed by the President of the Presidential Council, with his deputy as Vice President, and with the membership of the members of the Presidential Council and the governors of the regions, the Presidential Council has confirmed.

The decision stipulates the membership of the Prime Minister in the Security and Defence Council, the Minister of Defence as a member and rapporteur, and the Minister of Interior as a member and deputy rapporteur, in addition to the membership of the Ministers of Justice, Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Finance and Economic Planning, along with the Attorney General, the Director General of Police, the Head of the Operations Department, the Head of the Military Intelligence Department, and the Director of the Security and Intelligence Service.

The resolution defined the council's responsibilities as preparing strategic plans and policies for national security and defence, preparing the general plan for policies to achieve international peace and security, and combating terrorism, organised and transnational crime, and illegal immigration.

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Among the responsibilities is approving the general plan for establishing a new national army with a new combat doctrine, whose core will be the Rapid Support Forces, the Sudan People's Liberation Army, and the armed struggle movements that signed the Sudanese founding charter.

The council is also responsible for approving the general plan for establishing the police force and the security and intelligence apparatus, in accordance with the references contained in the charter and the constitution, in addition to making binding decisions for all state agencies regarding national security, national defence and the protection of civilians.