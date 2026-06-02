Sudan: Renewed Clashes Between the Salamat and Beni Halba Tribes in South Darfur

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The Darfur Network for Human Rights (DNHR) has documented the renewal of armed clashes between the Salamat and Beni Halba tribes in South Darfur State on 30 May 2026. Violence continued for a second consecutive day, resulting in casualties, civilian displacement, and the burning of villages with growing concern about the role of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in fuelling tribal polarization.

The violence erupted on 30 May 2026 in the Kubum area and continued through 31 May, involving the use of weapons and military vehicles. The affected areas experienced heightened security tensions and instability. At the time of publication, DNHR had not been able to obtain verified figures regarding the full human and material toll of the clashes.

RSF-Linked Tribal Polarization

Field sources and local testimonies indicate that the current tensions are linked to disputes over military mobilization and recruitment, as well as disagreements concerning the distribution of vehicles and motorcycles in areas under the influence of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

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Local sources have reported that individuals associated with the Rapid Support Forces contributed to increasing tribal polarization and competition through mobilization policies and the distribution of military-related resources. DNHR emphasizes that these allegations require further independent verification and documentation. Nevertheless, they reflect growing concerns among local residents regarding the impact of the armed conflict on the social fabric and community cohesion across Darfur.

Impact on Civilians

Preliminary information indicates that the clashes have created fear and panic among civilians. Residents have been displaced from villages surrounding the Kubum area, and there are increasing concerns about further displacement if the violence continues or spreads. The burning of villages and property has compounded the humanitarian situation, and the full scale of losses remains unverified.

These developments pose a serious threat to social peace and coexistence among the region's diverse communities. DNHR warns of the humanitarian and security consequences associated with the continued escalation of intercommunal conflict in South Darfur.

DNHR Calls Upon All Parties

Immediate cessation of hostilities and armed confrontations between the parties involved Protection of civilians and ensuring that they are not targeted or exposed to harm Conduct an independent and transparent investigation into the causes of the clashes and the parties responsible for inciting or supporting the violence Refrain from any practices that may fuel tribal divisions or contribute to the arming of local groups Support community reconciliation initiatives and strengthen social peace in South Darfur State