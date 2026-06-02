Tanzania Sounds Alarm Against Children's Access to Smartphones, Risk of Online Abuse

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government has expressed concern over the rising use of electronic devices among children in Tanzania, warning that increased access to smartphones is exposing minors to inappropriate content and heightening the risk of online abuse.

The Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups' Dorothy Gwajima revealed this at the parliament in Dodoma on Monday when presenting the budget for the 2026/27 financial year stating that studies show that 67 per cent of children aged between 12 and 17 use smartphones, with four per cent reporting exposure to various forms of online abuse.

Additionally, the minister said that the government has stepped up interventions to strengthen child protection in digital spaces, including training 516 facilitators on online child safety to equip them with skills to educate learners, teachers and non-teaching staff in schools across the country.

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According to the minister, the trained facilitators have so far reached more than 1.8 million students, 679 teachers and 232 non-teaching staff across all 26 regions of mainland Tanzania, raising awareness on safe internet use and prevention of digital abuse.

She said the initiative is part of ongoing government efforts to ensure children are protected while using modern technologies, adding that digital safety education will continue to be expanded to reduce online abuse and harmful internet practices targeting minors.