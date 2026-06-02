Angola Records Reduction in Tobacco Consumption - INALUD

Luanda — Angola continues to record low rates of tobacco consumption, compared to other countries, the general director of the National Institute for the Fight Against Drugs (INALUD), Ana Graça said Sunday, in Luanda.

The source said that in 2024 Angola would have around 16,000 people monitored in the institution's centers, to 13 thousand in the year 2025, demonstrating that the awareness campaigns are having an effect.

In an interview with ANGOP regarding World No Tobacco Day, which is celebrated today, Ana Graça explained that the country has reinforced prevention and awareness programs aimed mainly at children, young people and families, with the aim of reducing the demand for and consumption of harmful substances.

She highlighted that Angola currently has around 100,000 tobacco smokers, although many consumers simultaneously use other psychotropic substances.

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According to data presented, the most affected age group is between 15 and 45 years old, with Luanda, Huíla, Huambo and Benguela being the provinces with the highest number of consumers.

The general director assured that the institute, which has a capacity for 100 beds, has outpatient and inpatient monitoring programs for patients in the recovery process, currently having 95 people hospitalized.

Ana Graça highlighted that the institute, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, organizations and communities, works to implement educational actions in schools and neighborhoods, promoting information campaigns about the dangers of tobacco and drugs.

"We are working so that everyone has standardized information at all levels, in order to reduce the demand and supply of these substances", she stated.

She explained that in most cases the consumption of illicit drugs begins with the use of legal substances, such as cigarettes.

"Tobacco ends up being the gateway to other drugs, such as marijuana, cocaine and other substances," she said.

Despite this, Ana Graça considered the gradual reduction in the numbers recorded by the institute to be positive and called for the reinforcement of communication within the family and the involvement of the media in promoting preventive messages.

"I ask families to monitor their children more and reinforce dialogue within homes. Social communication also has an important role in bringing information to communities and encouraging good practices", she highlighted.

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World No Tobacco Day, celebrated annually on May 31, was created by the World Health Organization (WHO), to raise awareness about epidemics, deaths and preventable diseases associated with smoking. MEL/ASS/DOJ