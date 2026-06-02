Angola and South Korea Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

Luanda — Angola and the Republic of Korea reaffirmed, on Monday in Seoul, their commitment to deepening friendly relations and cooperation, during a working meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, and his South Korean counterpart, Cho Hyun.

The meeting is part of the dynamic of strengthening bilateral relations and continues the understandings reached during the State visit made by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, to the Republic of Korea in April 2024.

During the meeting, the two heads of diplomacy reviewed the current state of relations between the two countries, focusing on issues of bilateral, regional and multilateral interest.

The talks also allowed for the identification of new partnership opportunities in sectors considered strategic for the Angola economic and social development.

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In the economic field, the interlocutors assessed the prospects for expanding South Korean investment in Angola, in light of the new cooperation framework established after the presidential visit.

On that occasion, Téte António reiterated Angola's interest in attracting public and private investment from the Republic of Korea, highlighting the ongoing economic reforms and the favorable business environment.

The Angolan minister also presented the potential of the national market, highlighting the sectors of agro-industry, manufacturing, commerce, telecoms and energy.

The two officials had on the table strengthening cooperation and mutual support in the context of applications to international organizations.

The agenda also included the analysis of multilateral issues, with emphasis on the Africa-Korea Summit, considered an important platform for strengthening political, economic, technological and sustainable development cooperation between the African continent and that Asian country.

Diplomatic relations between Angola and the Republic of Korea were established on Jan 6, 1992 and have seen positive development, based on political dialogue, economic cooperation and the convergence of interests in international forums.

Téte António has been in Seoul since Sunday (May 31) to participate in the Korea/Africa Ministers of Foreign Affairs Office. ART/CF/DOJ