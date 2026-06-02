South Africa: Liam Jacobs Rejoins the DA After Rejecting the Patriotic Alliance's Politics of Chaos and Criminality

1 June 2026
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Geordin Hill-Lewis - Leader of the Democratic Alliance

Today we welcome Liam Jacobs back to the Democratic Alliance.

Liam's return to the DA is a reflection of the kind of party we are building. A big, growing and inclusive political home for all South Africans who want our country to work.

The DA is growing across communities and across the country because more and more South Africans can see that we are serious about the future. We are not interested in the politics of chaos, personality cults, and empty promises.

Liam Jacobs left the PA because he saw firsthand that the PA never delivers on promises.

People sometimes take the wrong road. What matters is whether they are willing to correct course and recommit themselves to the work of building a better South Africa. That is a sign of maturity and braveness. Liam has done that, and we welcome him back.

We do not and will never subscribe to the school of politics that says once a bridge is burnt it can never be repaired. And that once someone has wronged you, they are dead to you. That is unhealthy in politics and in life.

South Africa needs a political alternative that is bigger than grievance, bigger than division, and bigger than any individual. That alternative is the DA.

As we move towards the election in November, we invite South Africans from every community to join us in building a country that works for all.

Read the original article on DA.

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