Ethiopia: Seventh General Election Writes New Chapter in Ethiopia's Democracy, Says President Taye

Addis Ababa — President Taye Atskeselassie said today that the seventh general election will write a new chapter in the Ethiopian democracy.

In a post on his X account, the president said, "I cast my vote today and in doing so, joined millions of my fellow citizens in writing a new chapter for Ethiopia's democracy."

He added that while Ethiopia's democracy is still young, the mandate of the people remains firm.

"Our democracy may be young, but the mandate of our people is resolute, irreversible, and entirely our own," he added.

The President also emphasized that the real meaning of the day cannot be measured by outside commentary.

"The true measure of this day stands not in the headlines of the foreign media critics I read, but in the long queues of our people I saw with my naked eye," he elaborated.