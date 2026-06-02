Ethiopia: Seventh General Election Writes New Chapter in Ethiopia's Democracy, Says President Taye

1 June 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — President Taye Atskeselassie said today that the seventh general election will write a new chapter in the Ethiopian democracy.

In a post on his X account, the president said, "I cast my vote today and in doing so, joined millions of my fellow citizens in writing a new chapter for Ethiopia's democracy."

He added that while Ethiopia's democracy is still young, the mandate of the people remains firm.

"Our democracy may be young, but the mandate of our people is resolute, irreversible, and entirely our own," he added.

The President also emphasized that the real meaning of the day cannot be measured by outside commentary.

"The true measure of this day stands not in the headlines of the foreign media critics I read, but in the long queues of our people I saw with my naked eye," he elaborated.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.