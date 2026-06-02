Ethiopia: Massive Voter Turnout Reflects Citizens' Strong Commitment to National Affairs, Says Deacon Daniel Kibret

1 June 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Deacon Daniel Kibret, Social Affairs Advisor to the Prime Minister, said the large number of voters who turned out early to cast their ballots in Ethiopia's 7th General Election demonstrates citizens' strong sense of ownership and engagement in national affairs.

Deacon Daniel cast his vote on Monday morning and commended the enthusiasm shown by voters across the country.

Speaking after voting, he noted that citizens began lining up at polling stations before dawn, with many waiting in long queues in the darkness to participate in the electoral process.

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The fact that people came out in the early hours of the morning and stood in line before sunrise shows their commitment to their country and their determination to take part in shaping its future," he noted.

According to Deacon Daniel, the overwhelming turnout indicates that Ethiopians recognize the importance of their democratic responsibility and do not require external encouragement to participate in matters that concern the nation.

He described elections as a vital instrument for strengthening democracy and ensuring the continued progress of the country, adding that the strong public participation witnessed across polling stations reflects a deep sense of civic duty and belonging.

The minister further elaborated that the massive turnout clearly demonstrates that citizens are actively engaged in national affairs and are determined to contribute to the country's democratic journey.

Voting is underway across Ethiopia as millions of citizens cast their ballots to elect representatives at the federal and regional houses.

Read the original article on ENA.

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