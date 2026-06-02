Angola: Festival Marks International Children's Day in Luanda

Luanda — A children's music festival featuring a range of cultural activities took place in Luanda on Monday to mark International Children's Day, which is celebrated on June 1.

The event organized by Angola National Radio (RNA) in partnership with the Chitotolo Mining Company, brought together more than 700 children from various provinces across the country,families and a number of national artists, in a festive atmosphere dedicated to promoting children's rights and highlighting the role of children in Angolan society.

Participants enjoyed a varied program that included musical performances, art exhibitions, traditional games and recreational activities, focusing on messages about the importance of education, protection against child labor and the promotion of child and youth health.

Speaking to the press, the event coordinator, Quim Freitas, said the initiative aimed to valuing and preserving children's rights, as well as to promote citizenship by offering a safe space for the development of creativity and social interaction among children.

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He explained that, in addition to the recreational activities, the event served as an opportunity to reflect on the challenges that still remain in ensuring full access to education and the well-being of children throughout the country.

The organizer called for a commitment from various sectors of society to uphold and act upon the rights enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

"We need to safeguard children's rights because they are vulnerable individuals who deserve the support of the whole of society, not just the State, but also the private sector," he said.

For 11-year-old Líban Domingos, the party was more than just an entertainment event; it represented a unique opportunity for interaction.

"I thought the party was lovely and enjoyable; it was a space where we could socialize, take part and play. 1 June is Children's Month - it's a time for fun," he said.

Meanwhile, Maria Teixeira, a mother, said children should have a childhood to look back on.

"We had ours, and they too need experiences to remember in the future," she said, stressing the need for parents to make the most of this day with their children, showing them love, care and affection.

"I promised my son we would come to this festival; I asked for time off work so that this day could be marked as a special day," she said.

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