Angola: Over 560 Cases of Violence Against Children Recorded in Huambo

Huambo — At least 567 cases of violence against minors have been registered in Huambo province from January to date, compared to 493 in the same period of 2025, the National Institute for Children (INAC) said on Monday.

The data was released by the local INAC director, Eusébio Evaristo, during the celebration of the International Children's Day, held under the motto "Municipalizing the 11 commitments is promoting children's rights".

He pointed to abandonment and abandonment by fathers, child exploitation, and sexual abuse as the most worrying cases, especially in the municipalities of Caala and Huambo.

The official that this situation needs to be reversed by the whole society, starting with the families themselves, adding that the incidents include minors removed from their family environment under the promise of better living conditions and subsequently subjected to domestic work and other forms of exploitation.

Alice António, representing the minors present at the event, defended the need for greater institutional and social commitment to the protection of children, in line with the 11 commitments.

International Children's Day marked on June 1 was first celebrated in 1950 at the initiative of the United Nations, with the aim of drawing attention to the problems that children faced. MLV/ALH/AMP