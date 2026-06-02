Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Praises Ethiopians' Extraordinary Commitment to Democracy

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has commended the Ethiopian people for their extraordinary commitment to democracy, patriotism, and national unity following their massive participation in Ethiopia's 7th General Election.

In a social media message shared this evening, the Prime Minister described Ethiopians as an exceptional people, saying the election once again demonstrated to the world the nation's rich culture, deep patriotism, and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the common good.

"The people of Ethiopia are an extraordinary and remarkable people. Other than the Creator, who can truly know and assess our people in their entirety?" Prime Minister Abiy stated.

He stressed that Ethiopians had once again proven their resilience, civic responsibility, and dedication to the nation through their active participation in the electoral process.

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The Prime Minister highlighted the determination displayed by millions of citizens who overcame numerous challenges to exercise their democratic rights.

He praised voters who were undeterred by the cold and darkness of the night, the heat of the midday sun, and unexpected rainfall.

PM Abiy also acknowledged citizens who fulfilled important family and social responsibilities, including weddings, funerals, childbirth, and other commitments--yet still found the time to participate in the election.

The Prime Minister further lauded voters who patiently endured long queues, as well as individuals whose physical disabilities, illness, or advanced age did not prevent them from taking part in what he described as a defining moment for the nation.

He also recognized parents who carried their infant children, the future inheritors of Ethiopia, while participating in the electoral process.

Most importantly, he praised citizens who remained steadfast despite intimidation, hostile rhetoric, and attempts to discourage their participation.

"The perseverance you demonstrated amid many challenges and hardships, against all odds, was a contribution made for democracy and for the very survival of the nation," the Prime Minister said, expressing his heartfelt gratitude to the Ethiopian people.

Calling it a privilege to serve such a people, Prime Minister Abiy urged newly elected leaders to honor the trust placed in them by the public and to discharge their responsibilities with integrity, sincerity, and dedication.

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"May those who have been elected honor the trust placed in them and serve this people with integrity and sincerity," he stated.

The Prime Minister added: "The Ethiopian people have paid a great price for the democratic system. May you prove worthy of that responsibility."

Prime Minister Abiy's remarks came as voting in Ethiopia's 7th General Election entered its final hours, with millions of citizens across the country taking part in a process widely regarded as a significant milestone in Ethiopia's ongoing democratic journey.