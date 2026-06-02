Kenya: Bolt Dismisses Claims of Kenya Exit, Says Operations Remain Uninterrupted

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1 - Ride-hailing platform Bolt has dismissed reports circulating on social media alleging that it plans to cease operations in Kenya next week, terming the claims false and malicious.

The company in a statement Monday clarified that a document widely shared on social media and messaging platforms, which purported to announce Bolt's exit from the Kenyan market effective June 8, 2026, was fraudulent and did not originate from the company.

The clarification comes amid concern among drivers and customers who rely on the platform for transport and income generation, with speculation over the company's future in one of its key East African markets.

"We wish to categorically state that this document is FAKE and did not originate from Bolt Kenya or any of its authorised representatives."

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"Bolt Kenya remains fully operational and committed to serving our driver-partners and customers across the country."

The company said it is investigating the source of the fabricated communication and warned that it would pursue appropriate action against those responsible for creating and spreading misleading information.

Bolt noted that its services across Kenya remain unaffected and that it continues to focus on expanding access to safe and reliable transport solutions while supporting thousands of livelihoods through its platform.

The ride-hailing firm has grown into one of Kenya's leading mobility platforms, competing with rivals such as Uber and Little Cab in the country's increasingly competitive digital transport sector.

The company reassured stakeholders that it remains committed to investing in innovation and creating economic opportunities for drivers, couriers and merchants operating on its platform.

Bolt urged the public to verify information through the company's official channels, including its website, verified social media accounts and mobile application.