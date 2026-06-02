Algeria: President Tebboune Chairs Working Meeting On Structural Hydrocarbons Projects

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune chaired a working meeting on Monday devoted to structural projects in the hydrocarbons sector.

The meeting also addressed the phosphate fertilizer production complex project and the integrated phosphate project for the production of ammonia and urea, as well as phosphate and nitrogenous fertilizers.

The integrated phosphate project is scheduled to enter production during the first quarter of 2027, coinciding with the completion of the Annaba port expansion project and its readiness to export its initial phosphate shipments.

Also on the agenda was the financing of the Algiers-Tamanrasset railway project. It was decided to commence construction works by September at the latest, divided across three major construction fronts:

First front: Ouargla - In Salah

Second front: In Salah - Tamanrasset

Third front: Tamanrasset - In Salah The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb, Minister of State in charge of the General Inspectorate of State Services and Local Authorities Brahim Merad, Minister of State, Minister of Hydrocarbons Mohamed Arkab, Minister of Finance Abdelkrim Bouzared, Governor of the Bank of Algeria Mohamed Lamine Lebbou, and CEO of Sonatrach Noureddine Daoudi.