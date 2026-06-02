Rwanda: Nearly 70 Million Trees Planted in Eight Months

More than 68 million trees were planted in Rwanda during the 2025/26 planting season, which began in October, surpassing the target by about 14 per cent.

ALSO READ: Five indigenous tree species that face extinction

According to the Rwanda Forestry Authority (RFA), the initial goal was to plant 60 million trees during the season.

The initiative focused not only on the number of trees planted but also on native species that help enhance biodiversity and prevent land degradation.

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Eastern Province recorded the highest number of trees planted, with 26.8 million, followed by Southern Province with 19.2 million. Western Province planted 16.2, Northern Province 5,128,128, and the City of Kigali, nearly 858,000.

The trees were planted through various programmes and during the monthly community work Umuganda.

Concorde Nsengumuremyi, RFA Director General, said the initiative helped salvage native species that were at risk of extinction. These include Inkungu, Umwumba and Umunege.

"We conducted a survey in Eastern Province and found that only 12 Umunege trees remained. We subsequently raised seedlings and have so far planted 5,000 trees to help restore the species," he told The New Times.

At least 17 indigenous tree species facing the risk of extinction have been identified and documented for restoration efforts.

ALSO READ: What to know about Rwanda's new Rwf400bn plan to curb biodiversity loss

Nsengumuremyi said particular emphasis had also been placed on agroforestry practices, which contribute to higher agricultural productivity while improving soil conservation.

"We must strengthen efforts to combat soil erosion, improve forest management and promote tree planting, with a focus on agroforestry and indigenous tree species that help build resilience to climate change," he noted.

During Umuganda of Saturday, 30 May, RFA organised an activity at a biodiversity conservation area in Kayonza District. The area located in Gahini Sector on the shore of Lake Muhazi is home to at least 68 species of indigenous trees.

ALSO READ: 17 native tree species to help green Rwanda's Eastern Province

The tree-planting campaign aligns with Rwanda's goal of increasing national forest cover, which currently stands at 30.4 per cent, and supports the country's commitment to the Bonn Challenge, a global initiative that seeks to restore all degraded land by 2030.

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Environmentalists warn that many indigenous tree species are threatened as their natural habitats continue to shrink due to urbanisation, agriculture, road construction and other human activities.

Athanase Mukuralinda, a senior scientist at the Centre for International Forestry Research and World Agroforestry, said tree-planting initiatives need to be more intentional on particular outcomes, such as biodiversity conservation and ecosystem management.

"The planted trees should include species that can attract bees which are pollinators for food production, species that can adapt both to heavy rainfall and dry spells and those failing to adapt in one climatic condition should be planted in zones with suitable soil," Mukuralinda said.

He said more native trees are needed as they store more carbon than exotic species.

"For example, Umuvumu tree stores three times more carbon than trees such as Grevillea," he noted.

He also stressed the need for increasing agroforestry trees.

"Areas with limited tree cover often experience higher levels of carbon dioxide increasing tree cover in agricultural landscapes can help improve air quality and reduce climate-related risks."