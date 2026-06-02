Namibia Reviews Three Decade Old Immigration Law

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security is reviewing Namibia's three-decade-old immigration legislation as the government seeks to modernise migration management, strengthen border control and security, and support investment and travel.

Speaking during a public consultation on the proposed immigration control bill at Swakopmund on Monday, ministry director of immigration and border control Danelie /Naris said the current law, enacted in 1993, no longer adequately addresses the complexities of modern migration and international travel.

She said the proposed bill would introduce systems allowing travellers to submit information before arriving in Namibia, enabling authorities to process immigration matters in advance and improve border management.

"The migration environment has changed significantly over the years. Technology, international travel patterns, investment opportunities and labour mobility have all evolved, requiring legislation that can accommodate these developments and remain relevant for years to come," /Naris said.

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She added that the proposed legislation would create provisions for emerging categories of travellers, including investors, business visitors and specialised workers, while ensuring that Namibia's migration system remains efficient, secure and supportive of economic growth.

Erongo governor Natalia |Goagoses describes the consultation as an important step towards developing a responsive and forward-looking migration framework that balances national interests with international obligations.

She says migration has become one of the most dynamic issues facing countries worldwide, driven by employment opportunities, business ventures, education, tourism, family reunification and humanitarian considerations.

"The review of our migration legislation is both necessary and timely. As a country, we must ensure that our migration systems remain effective, humane and aligned with changing global realities," |Goagoses says.

According to the governor, the Erongo region occupies a strategic position in Namibia's economy due to its ports, mining sector, tourism industry and international trade activities, making effective migration management particularly important.

The public consultation forms part of the government's review of the Immigration Control Act of 1993, which regulates the entry, residence and departure of foreign nationals in Namibia.

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The proposed immigration control bill seeks to establish a modern legal framework for managing migration into and out of Namibia while facilitating legitimate travel and investment, strengthening border security and ensuring compliance with international migration standards.

- Nampa