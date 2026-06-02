Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Appoints Shindume As Her Economic Advisor

1 June 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has appointed Shali Shindume as her economic advisor, effective 1 June.

The Presidency announced the appointment in a statement on Monday.

The appointment was made in accordance with Article 32(3)(i)(hh) of the Namibian Constitution, read together with the Special Advisors and Regional Governors Appointment Act of 1990.

In her appointment letter, Nandi-Ndaitwah expresses confidence in Shindume's ability to execute his duties with professionalism, dedication, efficiency and effectiveness.

The Presidency says it looks forward to Shindume's contribution in advising the head of state on economic matters and wishes him success in his new role.

"Shindume's appointment comes as the government continues to pursue economic growth, job creation and investment initiatives aimed at improving the livelihoods of Namibians," reads the statement.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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