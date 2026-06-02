Somalia: International Partners Urge Somalia Leaders to Resume Election Talks

Hargeisa, June 1 (Horn Diplomat) — International partners, including European countries, the European Union and the United Nations, on Monday urged Somalia's political leaders to resume dialogue and swiftly agree on an election roadmap amid rising political tensions.

In a joint statement, the signatories said they were concerned by the current political situation in Somalia and called on all parties to work toward consensus in the interest of the Somali people.

"We call on all sides to resume dialogue as soon as possible, and to swiftly reach consensus on an election roadmap in the interest of the Somali people," the statement said.

The international partners also expressed readiness to support Somali-led discussions if requested, emphasizing that a negotiated solution remains the best path toward maintaining political stability.

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"The international community stands ready to assist in Somali-led talks, should they be requested," the statement added.

The statement comes as Somalia faces growing political uncertainty over its electoral process, with disagreements among political stakeholders raising concerns about the country's democratic trajectory and broader stability.

The international partners urged Somalia leaders to place national interests above political differences and avoid actions that could deepen tensions.

"In this delicate moment, we urge all Somali leaders to prioritise the national interest, and refrain from any actions that may lead to an escalation of tensions," the statement said.

The joint declaration was endorsed by the embassies of Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, as well as the European Union Delegation to Somalia and the United Nations Transitional Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS).

The coordinated appeal highlights continued international concern over Somalia's political direction and underscores the importance international partners place on dialogue, consensus-building and peaceful political processes.

Diplomatic observers say the statement reflects a growing desire among Somalia's international partners to see political disputes resolved through negotiation rather than confrontation, amid ongoing security and governance challenges facing the Horn of Africa nation.

While the statement did not identify specific political actors or disputes, it underscored the need for Somali stakeholders to work collectively toward a credible and inclusive electoral process capable of maintaining stability and preserving international support.

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The appeal follows months of political debate surrounding electoral arrangements and governance issues, which have prompted repeated calls from international partners for compromise and constructive engagement among Somalia's leaders.

(Reporting by Horn Diplomat Desk; Editing by Desk)