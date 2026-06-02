Uganda: I Hold Only Ugandan Citizenship, Says Sanjay Tanna

Trade Minister-designate Sanjay Tanna has said he holds only Ugandan citizenship as he addressed public scrutiny surrounding some of President Museveni's recent ministerial appointments.

Speaking to journalists at Parliament after appearing before the Appointments Committee for vetting on Monday, Tanna said the vetting process was smooth and included questions about his citizenship status.

"The vetting process went smoothly. When I was asked about citizenship, I told the committee I don't have any other citizenship apart from Uganda and hold only one passport, which is the Ugandan passport," he said.

Tanna's remarks come amid heightened public debate over Uganda's dual citizenship laws and whether holders of dual nationality are eligible to occupy certain senior public offices.

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The issue has gained renewed attention following the appointment of several ministers and the submission of a petition challenging the eligibility of dual citizens to serve in ministerial positions.

Tanna is no stranger to the citizenship debate. In 2009, while serving as Member of Parliament for Tororo Municipality, he supported legislation that helped shape Uganda's current dual citizenship framework.

Under Article 15(7) of the Constitution, Parliament is empowered to enact laws defining the rights and obligations of dual citizens. Parliament subsequently passed the Uganda Citizenship and Immigration Control (Amendment) Act, 2009.

During debate on the legislation, Tanna argued that the law would help address historical injustices suffered by Ugandans of Asian origin who lost their citizenship during the 1972 expulsion.

"I think this Bill goes a long way to correct some of the injustices that were meted upon Ugandans, especially of Asian origin, who lost their citizenship during the exodus of 1972. They have been yearning to correct that situation, and I think this is cure enough," he said at the time.

He also called for clearer definitions regarding provisions that allow citizenship to be granted on the basis of significant contributions to the country.

"I would also like to highlight where it says that enormous contributions shall be considered for citizenship. I would want the word 'enormous' defined maybe in a tabulated manner. If you own assets, what kind of assets are they? What is that 'enormous' contribution to the nation that we are talking about?" he said.

Tanna served as the Member of Parliament for Tororo Municipality in Tororo District from 2006 to 2016, completing two consecutive terms.

He was first elected in the 2006 general election and was re-elected in 2011 before losing the seat to Apollo Yeri Ofwono in the 2016 elections.

Tanna's son, Shyam Jay Tanna, reclaimed the seat from Ofwono in the January general elections.

Tanna further advocated for clearer classification standards similar to those used in immigration systems in countries such as Australia and Canada.

At the same time, he supported restrictions preventing dual citizens from holding certain sensitive public offices, citing concerns about loyalty and national interest.

"I strongly support the inclusion of the Fifth Schedule. Their loyalties would not be there. Even America does not accept it, so why would we be the first to accept somebody who holds dual citizenship to hold those offices?" he said.

He also proposed expanding the list of restricted offices to include Members of Parliament, the Chief Justice, and other senior positions.

Ugandan law permits dual citizenship. However, the Uganda Citizenship and Immigration Control (Amendment) Act, 2009 bars dual citizens from holding a number of specified offices.

Among the positions listed in the Fifth Schedule are President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State. The law provides that dual citizens are not qualified to serve as "Cabinet Minister and other Ministers."

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The debate has intensified following a petition submitted last week by lawyer and Democratic Front Deputy Secretary General Deric Fredric Namakajo.

The petition, which was delivered to Parliament through the Clerk to Parliament and copied to President Museveni and Security Minister Maj. Gen. Jim Muhwezi, questions whether the appointment of dual citizens to ministerial positions is consistent with existing constitutional and statutory provisions.

"The law expressly bars any dual citizen from serving as Cabinet Minister, Minister of State, or any ministerial office whatsoever," the petition states.

Tanna's clarification is likely to feature prominently in the ongoing debate as Parliament concludes the vetting of presidential nominees and considers questions surrounding citizenship and eligibility for public office.