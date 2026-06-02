South Africa: KZN Workers' Parliament Charts Path to Job Creation, Economic Growth

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has tabled a series of resolutions adopted during the provincial Workers' Parliament, aimed at addressing unemployment, promoting decent work and strengthening economic participation across the province.

The Workers' Parliament, held at the Greytown Civic Centre in the uMvoti Local Municipality under the uMzinyathi District Municipality on Friday, 29 May, brought together representatives from government, organised labour, workers' formations and other key stakeholders to deliberate on issues affecting workers, economic development and employment creation in the province.

The sitting took place against the backdrop of recent labour market statistics released by Statistics South Africa. According to the latest statistics, the national unemployment rate has increased to 32.7%, leaving an estimated 8.1 million South Africans without work. Youth unemployment remains a significant concern, with 45.8% of people aged between 15 and 34 currently unemployed.

Addressing delegates, Ntuli acknowledged the severity of the unemployment crisis and its impact on households, communities and the broader economy. He emphasised the need for stronger collaboration among government, organised labour, business and civil society in finding sustainable solutions to unemployment and economic exclusion.

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Despite the challenging national economic environment, Ntuli highlighted encouraging developments within KwaZulu-Natal.

"The province recorded the creation of more than 6 000 new jobs, contributing to a decline in the provincial unemployment rate from 32.3% to 31.2%," Ntuli said.

Ntuli attributed the improvement to targeted government interventions aimed at stimulating economic growth, supporting investment, strengthening industrial development and expanding opportunities for job creation across key sectors of the provincial economy.

"The resolutions adopted by the Workers' Parliament will assist government in shaping responsive policies and programmes that promote decent work, protect workers' rights and strengthen economic participation, particularly among young people and vulnerable groups," the Premier said.

The Workers' Parliament reaffirmed the provincial government's commitment to working closely with organised labour and social partners to accelerate economic growth, improve living conditions, and create sustainable employment opportunities for the people of KwaZulu-Natal.