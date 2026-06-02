Sudan: Prime Minister Inspects Port Sudan International Airport, Issues Reform Directives

1 June 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, June 1, 2026 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Professor Kamil Idris conducted an inspection visit to Port Sudan International Airport, reviewing operational challenges and ongoing development projects.

He was briefed on technical and operational constraints, alongside infrastructure upgrade plans aimed at improving passenger services.

The Prime Minister issued a series of directives to enhance efficiency and tighten airport operations. He instructed customs authorities to fully facilitate passenger procedures, particularly transit travellers, ensuring clearance at final points of entry to prevent loopholes.

He also directed immigration authorities to maintain full staffing throughout airport operations and accelerate passenger processing.

Airlines were ordered to comply strictly with regulations, including accountability for mishandled baggage. The Civil Aviation Authority was tasked with monitoring service quality and regulating airport traffic, while Sudan Airports Company was instructed to complete urgent rehabilitation works, including baggage handling systems.

Read the original article on SNA.

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