Sudan: Media Ministry Extends Deadline for Registration of Online Platforms

1 June 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Ministry of Culture, Information, and Tourism has extended the deadline for registration of news websites and digital media platforms for an additional two weeks, until 15 June 2026.

The extension follows completion of the official registration form and aims to allow media institutions to regularize their legal status in accordance with national regulations.

The Ministry, in coordination with the National Press and Publications Council, said registration forms are now available and urged media outlets to complete the process promptly.

It warned that failure to comply within the deadline will result in legal action under applicable laws and regulations.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to supporting a professional and regulated media environment that ensures responsible journalism while safeguarding freedom of expression.

Read the original article on SNA.

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