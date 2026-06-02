Nigeria: Tinubu Receives New Benin President, Romuald Wadagni, in Lagos

1 June 2026
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

Abuja — President Bola Tinubu on Monday received in audience new Benin Republic President, Romuald Wadagni at his Ikoyi, Lagos residence.

Wadagni arrived the Lagos residence of the Nigerian President on Monday afternoon and was accompanied by Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who had earlier received the visiting President on arrival at the Murtala Muhammed international airport in Ikeja.

Tinubu and his guest later met behind closed-door for about 30 minutes.

Following his victory in the April 12, 2026 presidential election, Wadagni was inaugurated to succeed president Patrice Talon on May 24, 2026.

The President had delegated Vice President Kashim Shettima to represent him at the inauguration last weekend.

Benin Republic is Nigeria's neighbouring country to the west and remains an ally in regional cooperation.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.