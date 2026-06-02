South Africa: Franschhoek's Floods Are Not Only About an Abnormal Rainfall Event, They Are Compound Disasters

Flood disasters in South Africa are not only natural events. Pollution and poor river management are causing far worse damage, as was shown during the recent extreme weather in the Western Cape.

The recent flooding in Franschhoek has once again exposed the growing vulnerability of communities, farms and critical environmental infrastructure to extreme weather events. The intense rainfall was undoubtedly unusual for early winter, with 160mm reported in the valley from 10 to 12 May 2026. Most attention was focused on the flood damage to the formal town and the clearing operations that followed. Less attention was given to the flood damage along the Stiebeuel River, a relatively small stream during low flow, with its headwaters less than 3km from the town centre before discharging into the Franschhoek River. The river passes through a densely populated informal settlement with an estimated population of 12,000 - four times the size of the formal town of Franschhoek.

The storm event caused temporary flooding on the slopes of the informal settlement, but wind damage was more severe to the housing structures in the settlement. Residents have had their resilience tested again. On 23 and 24 September 2023, more than 300mm of rainfall was recorded in the catchment. The previous flood and most recent have revealed an uncomfortable truth: climate change and unseasonal weather events are colliding with failing waste management systems, underserved informal settlements and...