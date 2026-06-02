South Africa: More Petrol Pain At the Pump While Diesel Users Get Welcome Relief

The move underlines the relative stability that has returned to global oil markets as they navigate the fallout over the Iran conflict, while the rand's surprising resilience has also served to cushion the blow.

The petrol price will rise a further R1.43/litre from Wednesday, 3 June 2026, while the diesel price will fall as much as R3.23 a litre, the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) said on Monday when it announced its monthly adjustment to fuel prices.

This double-edged sword will have a mixed impact on SA's current inflation trajectory. The petrol hike will keep much of the country's transport costs elevated - taxis and e-hailing services come to mind - while the decrease in diesel prices will ease costs for farmers and companies such as the big retailers that rely on diesel lorries for moving goods.

The move underlines the relative stability that has returned to global oil markets as they navigate the fallout over the Iran conflict, while the rand's surprising resilience has also served to cushion the blow.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The adjustment is made from calculations based on the average price of the global benchmark Brent Crude, the rand's exchange rate with the greenback, and other metrics that have an impact on diesel and paraffin.

"The average Brent Crude oil price increased from $101.00 to $104.59 during the period under review. This is due to the continued tension between the US...