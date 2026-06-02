South Africa: Disruptive Storms Set to Hit Western Cape - South African News Briefs - June 2, 2026

Disruptive Storms Set to Hit Western Cape

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that another cold front is expected to hit parts of the Western Cape, reports EWN. Senior SAWS forecaster Elanie Hayneke said parts of the Western Cape, including the Garden Route and Central Karoo, will be affected by a cut-off low system expected to make landfall. It will bring heavy rainfall and possible infrastructure damage. Hayneke said that disruptive rainfall is expected with a Yellow Level 4 and Orange Level 8 warning issued for affected areas. Authorities fear flooding of roads and settlements could damage infrastructure, displace vulnerable communities and leave some areas inaccessible. Hayneke also warned of major traffic disruptions, mudslides and rockfalls due to the expected weather.

Umlazi Mass Shooter Handed Life Sentence

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A 28-year-old man, Sanele Dlamini, has been sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted in the Durban High Court for his role in a mass shooting in Umlazi that left eight people dead last year, reports SABC News. The victims were attacked while drinking at a house in the U section of Umlazi on 16 May 2025. Dlamini was found guilty on two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder. The court sentenced him to 10 years' imprisonment on each of the attempted murder charges. A search is still on for the other suspects who were part of the gruesome murder.”

Crime Fears Drive South African Gun Licence Surge

South Africans are increasingly applying for firearm licences as fears over crime, violence and personal safety continue to rise, reports EWN. Gun Free South Africa executive director Dr Stanley Maphosa said that a combination of fear, policy uncertainty and social instability has contributed to a sharp rise in firearm licence applications over the past several years. Speaking on 702, Maphosa said the increase became particularly noticeable after 2020. He said many South Africans no longer trust that the state can effectively protect them from violence. Maphosa called for tighter firearm controls, stronger oversight and improved policing. He encouraged public participation in discussions around proposed amendments to gun legislation.

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