Uganda: Dancehall Artist Master Parrot Dies in Road Crash

Dancehall artiste David Sifaayo, better known by his stage name Master Parrot, has died following a road accident in Kampala.

News of his death was announced by former National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, through a post on his X account.

"Just got the terrible news that we've lost our brother, Master Parrot. Old funny conversations, careless hearty laughters, are the painful memories you leave with us, my friend. Until we meet again," Bobi Wine wrote.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to witness accounts, Master Parrot was knocked by a speeding motorcycle while attempting to cross the Northern Bypass in the Masanafu area on the night of June 1, 2026.

Police subsequently transported his body to Mulago National Referral Hospital.

Master Parrot rose to prominence in the early 2000s with a string of popular songs, including Muliro, Maama Wa Baana and Kikompola.

His music earned him a loyal following among dancehall and ragga fans across Uganda.

Following confirmation of his death, fellow musicians, media personalities and fans paid tribute to the artist, celebrating his contribution to Uganda's music industry.

Some suggested that his body be taken to the National Theatre to allow fans and colleagues to pay their respects before burial.

NBS After 5 presenter Douglas Lwanga described Master Parrot as one of the defining figures of Uganda's dancehall scene during the first decade of the 2000s.

"During this era, he was a prominent figure in Uganda's dancehall and ragga scene and was also one of the founding members of Bobi Wine's Firebase Crew. Master Parrot was widely known for his hit song, 'Muliro.' May his soul rest in eternal peace," Lwanga wrote on X.

Master Parrot was among the pioneering artists who helped popularise dancehall and ragga music in Uganda and was closely associated with the Firebase Crew, one of the country's most influential music groups.

Reports indicate that in recent years the musician had been struggling with alcohol addiction and mental health challenges.

By press time, police had not issued an official statement on the circumstances surrounding the crash, and funeral arrangements had not yet been announced.