Uganda: Boda Boda Rider Dies After Crashing Into Bus On Kabale-Kisoro Highway

RUBANDA -- Police in Rubanda District have registered a fatal road crash that claimed the life of a 28-year-old boda boda rider after his motorcycle collided with the rear of a bus along the Kabale-Kisoro highway.

The deceased has been identified as Vianne Tumwesigye, a resident of Mivune Village in Rubanda Town Council, Rubanda District.

According to Kigezi Regional Police spokesperson Elly Maate, the accident occurred on Sunday, June 1, 2026, at about 7:40 p.m. at Hisensero Village in Muko Sub-county.

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Maate said Tumwesigye was riding a Bajaj Boxer motorcycle, registration number UFP 385F, when he crashed into the rear of a Jaguar bus, registration number UBF 667G.

"The deceased was riding a Bajaj Boxer motorcycle, registration UFP 385F, and knocked the rear end of a Jaguar bus, registration UBF 667G. He was moving from Kisoro towards Kabale and failed to negotiate a sharp corner due to speed, dying instantly," Maate said.

Police said both the motorcycle and the bus were travelling in the same direction from Kisoro to Kabale when the rider struck the bus at a sharp corner.

Maate said police officers visited and documented the scene before towing the damaged motorcycle and the bus to Rubanda Police Station pending inspection.

"The scene was visited and documented by police. The motorcycle and bus were driven to Rubanda Police Station pending inspection, while the body was taken to Muko Health Centre IV for postmortem," he added.

Investigations into the crash are ongoing, while police have urged motorists and motorcyclists to exercise caution, especially when approaching sharp bends and corners along highways.